MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff: 2 murder suspects that escaped California jail arrested by federal officials.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 6, 2019, 12:42 PM
MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff: 2 murder suspects that escaped California jail arrested by federal officials.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.