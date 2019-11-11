Second trial against activist who helped migrants to begin

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The second trial against a border activist accused of harboring immigrants in the country illegally is…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The second trial against a border activist accused of harboring immigrants in the country illegally is set to start on Tuesday.

The federal government will once again try to get a conviction against Scott Warren, an Ajo, Arizona, resident, after a jury deadlocked on charges in June.

Warren, 37, says he was fulfilling his mission as a humanitarian aid worker when two Central American men arrived at his group’s camp near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The government says he was harboring them and even gave them instructions on how to evade a Border Patrol checkpoint.

Warren and the group he volunteers with, No More Deaths, say humanitarian work at the border is increasingly under attack. Other members of the group have been charged with misdemeanor crimes related to their work.

