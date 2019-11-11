NEW YORK (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Peter King of New York says he will not seek reelection in 2020.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 11, 2019, 6:54 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Peter King of New York says he will not seek reelection in 2020.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.