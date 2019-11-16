Remains of long-missing soldier coming home to Mississippi

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi family will hold a funeral next month for a soldier who died during the…

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi family will hold a funeral next month for a soldier who died during the Korean War.

The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Joe T. Avant were identified in September.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports a funeral is set for Dec. 13 in Avant’s hometown of Greenwood.

The 20-year-old Avant was reported missing in action in 1950 and was declared dead in 1953.

In July, the U.S. received 55 boxes containing remains of American service members lost during the Korean War. Avant’s remains were identified from that.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says more than 7,600 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

