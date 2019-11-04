Relatives of man fatally shot by police reach $1M settlement

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Relatives of a Kansas man who was fatally shot by a police officer have settled…

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Relatives of a Kansas man who was fatally shot by a police officer have settled a wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit for $1 million.

The Kansas City Star reported the settlement Monday for the family of Antonio Garcia Jr.

Garcia was killed by a Leavenworth officer on July 11, 2017, while sitting in a car in the driveway of his home. The lawsuit said Officer Matthew Harrington unjustifiably shot and killed Garcia. The suit cited what it called the city’s “shoot-first-ask-questions-later” policy.

Harrington was fired. A grand jury indicted him on an involuntary manslaughter charge . That case has not yet gone to trial.

Garcia’s family reached the settlement with the city and the officer in August, and a federal judge approved it Monday.

