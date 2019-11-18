DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) — Police chief says two men and a woman have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 18, 2019, 12:10 PM
DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) — Police chief says two men and a woman have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.