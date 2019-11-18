Home » National News » Police chief says two…

Police chief says two men and a woman have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma

The Associated Press

November 18, 2019, 12:10 PM

DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) — Police chief says two men and a woman have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma.

