WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders for US durable goods rose 0.6% last month, rebounding from September drop.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
November 27, 2019, 8:32 AM
