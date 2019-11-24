Novartis to buy The Medicines Company for $9.7 billion

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis has reached a deal to buy cholesterol drugmaker The Medicines Co. for $9.7 billion. Novartis will…

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis has reached a deal to buy cholesterol drugmaker The Medicines Co. for $9.7 billion.

Novartis will pay $85 per share for the New Jersey biotech company, a sharp increase over The Medicine Co.’s Friday closing price of $68.55 per share. The deal is worth $9.7 billion, including outstanding stock options and convertible debt.

The Medicines Co. is in late-stage studies of a drug, inclisiran, meant to lower cholesterol.

Novartis has a pattern of acquiring other companies in recent years to expand its portfolio of drugs.

“We’re hoping to reimagine treatment of the leading global cause of death. This could be a strong step forward in Novartis’ transformation into a focused medicines company,” Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan tweeted Sunday.

The Medicines Co. focuses on researching treatments for cardiovascular disease, specifically looking at ways to lower so-called bad cholesterol.

The deal is expected to close early next year.

