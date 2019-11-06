MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee man accused of throwing acid on Hispanic man’s face charged with hate crime.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 6, 2019, 2:56 PM
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee man accused of throwing acid on Hispanic man’s face charged with hate crime.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.