Milwaukee DA: Hate crime charges weighed in acid attack

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s district attorney says he’s considering hate crime charges against a 61-year-old white man suspected of splashing…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s district attorney says he’s considering hate crime charges against a 61-year-old white man suspected of splashing battery acid on a Hispanic man’s face.

John Chisholm told Wisconsin Public Radio in an interview Wednesday morning that his office anticipates filing charges later in the day against Clifton Blackwell, the suspect in Friday night’s acid attack .

The victim, Mahud Villalaz, says his attacker approached him near a restaurant and accused him of being in the country illegally before asking why he was “invading” the U.S.

Surveillance video from the restaurant recorded the attack.

Chisholm says his office is looking to determine whether the attack was motivated “in whole or in part” based on the victim’s race. Treating the case as a hate crime would enhance the possible sentence for the attack.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.