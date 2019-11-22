Markets Right Now: Stocks end slightly higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local): 4 p.m. Stocks are closing higher…

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street after three days of losses as a week of worry about trade talks between the U.S. and China winds down.

The modest gains Friday weren’t enough to erase a weekly loss for the S&P 500 index, its first after six weeks of gains.

Banks and companies that rely on consumer spending were among the gainers, outweighing losses in technology and real estate.

Nordstrom surged 10.6% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the retailer said it made a bigger profit last quarter than Wall Street expected.

The S&P 500 rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 3,110.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109 points, or 0.4%, to 27,875. The Nasdaq added 13 points, or 0.2%, to 8,519.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are mixed in midday trading as a week dominated by ups and downs in U.S.-China trade talks comes to a close.

President Donald Trump said Friday that a deal between the world’s largest economies is “potentially very close” after Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing is working to “try not to have a trade war.”

Banks and retailers were doing well, offsetting declines in technology companies. JPMorgan Chase rose 1%, while Intuit sank 4.8%.

The S&P 500 rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 3,106. The index is on track for its first losing week in the past seven.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75 points, or 0.3%, to 27,842. The Nasdaq was little changed at 8,502.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.76%.

9:35 a.m.

Technology companies and banks are leading stocks slightly higher on Wall Street in early trading, putting the market on track for its first gain since Monday.

Oracle rose 1.2% in the first few minutes of trading Friday and Wells Fargo added 0.9%.

The gains weren’t enough to erase a weekly loss for the S&P 500 index, which is on track to break a six-week winning streak.

The gains were broad. In a sign investors were feeling more optimistic, safe-play sectors like utilities were pulling up the rear.

The S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,108.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44 points, or 0.1%, to 27,808. The Nasdaq added 15 points, or 0.2%, to 8,521.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.76%.

