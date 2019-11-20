Markets Right Now: Trade worries send stock indexes lower

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street as investors worry that the U.S. and China may not reach a trade deal this year.

Technology and communications stocks helped pull the market lower Wednesday.

Analog Devices, a chipmaker, fell 2.8%. AT&T lost 2.2%.

Several retailers made big moves after reporting their latest quarterly results.

Urban Outfitters plunged 15.2% after reporting earnings that missed estimates. Target jumped 14.1% after its results beat forecasts.

Energy stocks rose as the price of crude oil jumped more than 3%. ConocoPhillips rose 3.8%.

The S&P 500 fell 11 points, or 0.4%, to 3,108.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112 points, or 0.4%, to 27,821. The Nasdaq lost 43 points, or 0.5%, to 8,526.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.73%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in technology and communications companies.

Analog Devices, a chipmaker, fell 1.9% in midday trading Wednesday. AT&T lost 3.5%.

Several retailers were making big moves after reporting their latest quarterly results.

Urban Outfitters plunged 13.8% after reporting earnings and sales that missed estimates. Target jumped 11.9% after its results easily beat forecasts.

Energy stocks rose as the price of crude oil jumped 3%. ConocoPhillips rose 3.2%.

The S&P 500 fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,115.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85 points, or 0.3%, to 27,847. The Nasdaq fell 7 points, or 0.1%, to 8,562.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.76%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street led by declines in technology and communications companies.

Analog Devices, a chipmaker, fell 2.4% in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday. AT&T lost 1.4%.

Several retailers were making big moves after reporting their latest quarterly results.

Urban Outfitters plunged 15% after reporting earnings and sales that missed estimates. Target jumped 9% after its results easily beat forecasts.

The S&P 500 fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,116.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50 points, or 0.2%, to 27,873. The Nasdaq fell 22 points, or 0.3%, to 8,548.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.76%.

