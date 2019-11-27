Markets Right Now: Slight gains leave stocks at record highs

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks moved broadly higher on Wall Street, marking more record highs on a holiday-shortened week.

Optimism on trade talks between the U.S. and China as well as encouraging reports on the economy kept the market chugging higher Wednesday.

Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending posted some of the biggest gains. Autodesk jumped 5.5% and Under Armour rose 6.2%.

Deere slumped 4.3% after issuing a weak forecast.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. They’ll be open for a half day on Friday.

The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.4%, to 3,153.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 42 points, or 0.2%, to 28,164. The Nasdaq rose 57 points, or 0.7%, to 8,705.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher on Wall Street as investors remained optimistic about trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

Markets were also encouraged Wednesday by a report showing that the U.S. economy continued growing at a modest rate over the summer.

Technology and communications companies posted some of the biggest gains. Autodesk rose 4.2% and Comcast rose 1.9%.

Deere slumped 5.3% and Dell lost 3.2%. Both issued weak forecasts.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.

The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.2%, to 3,147.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 28,117. The Nasdaq rose 40 points, or 0.5%, to 8,689.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.76%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street keeping major indexes near the record highs they closed at a day earlier.

Technology and communications companies led the way higher early Wednesday. Autodesk rose 4.7% and Comcast rose 1.3%.

Deere slumped 4.2% and Dell lost 4.5%. Both issued weak forecasts.

The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 3,145.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24 points, or 0.1%, to 28,098. The Nasdaq rose 22 points, or 0.3%, to 8,668.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

