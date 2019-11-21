Home » National News » Judge temporarily halts 1st…

Judge temporarily halts 1st federal execution in more than 15 years as legal challenge continues

The Associated Press

November 21, 2019, 8:22 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge temporarily halts 1st federal execution in more than 15 years as legal challenge continues.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up