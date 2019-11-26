Home » National News » Investigators want to know…

Investigators want to know who offered baby for sale online

The Associated Press

November 26, 2019, 1:04 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Law enforcement officers want to know who placed an ad on Craigslist purporting to sell a newborn baby for $500.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating to determine if the ad placed last week was a hoax.

The ad said the baby is 2 weeks old, sleeps and doesn’t make noise at night. It also said the seller would provide clothes and formula, and offered to include the baby’s 4-year-old sister for free.

The Miami Herald reports the post said the person didn’t want to be judged for “not wanting these kids.”

The poster also claimed to live in a “quiet influential neighborhood,” and work for the Florida Department of Children and Families.

FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessenger said an investigation began Friday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up