Gore kicking off 24 hours of climate talks around the world

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Vice President Al Gore is kicking off a series of climate presentations around the globe over the next 24 hours.

The Climate Reality Project, founded by Gore, is sponsoring the “24 Hours of Reality” presentations.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday at Vanderbilt University in Nashville ahead of his scheduled talk, Gore said there are reasons to hope some of the predicted worst-case scenarios for climate change can be avoided.

He said reasons to hope include the auto industry’s move toward electric cars, the increasing competitiveness of renewable energy and a move by farmers toward environmentally friendly agricultural practices.

Gore said he has trained 20,000 climate activists. Many of them will be giving the presentations at more than 1,700 locations as far flung as Antarctica and the Great Barrier Reef.

