Home » National News » Georgia executes man convicted…

Georgia executes man convicted of the 1994 shooting death of a convenience store clerk

The Associated Press

November 13, 2019, 11:05 PM

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia executes man convicted of the 1994 shooting death of a convenience store clerk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up