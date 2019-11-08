Home » National News » Former Los Angeles police…

Former Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Beck named as interim Chicago police superintendent

The Associated Press

November 8, 2019, 10:30 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Beck named as interim Chicago police superintendent.

