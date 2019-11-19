Deputy fatally shoots man; suspicious items not explosives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy has shot and killed an armed man during an altercation in…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy has shot and killed an armed man during an altercation in a motel parking lot in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Clay County deputy was conducting a car check Monday afternoon when he and the driver got into a fight outside a Motel 6 near the Worlds of Fun amusement park. Kansas City police say that’s when the deputy was “forced into using lethal force.”

No details were released about what prompted the car check or fight.

Police spokesman Capt. Tim Hernandez says after the shooting, officers discovered what they initially thought were possible explosive devices in the back seat of the vehicle He says the bomb and arson unit determined the devices were tubes containing coins.

The name of man who was killed wasn’t immediately released. The deputy wasn’t hurt.

