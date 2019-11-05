Deadspin supervisor leaving, too, after staff quits

NEW YORK (AP) — Days after the entire staff of the popular website Deadspin quit in revolt, the manager who…

NEW YORK (AP) — Days after the entire staff of the popular website Deadspin quit in revolt, the manager who prompted the exodus says that he’s leaving, too.

Paul Maidment, who was editorial director of G/O Media, said Tuesday the time was right for him to leave to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity.

Maidment and his bosses had ordered Deadspin employees to stick to sports in their postings, and refrain from writing about culture, politics and the media. Employees rejected the edict and quit.

