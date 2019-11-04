Crash leads police to missing teen, escapee in Alabama

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — Police say a car wreck near Birmingham, Alabama, led to the capture of an escaped prisoner…

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — Police say a car wreck near Birmingham, Alabama, led to the capture of an escaped prisoner and a teenage girl who disappeared the day after he broke out.

News outlets reports 30-year-old John Kaleb Gillespie was arrested Monday following a crash on Interstate 459. He escaped from the Morgan County Jail eight days earlier.

Police say Gillespie was accompanied by a 16-year-old girl who left her home in Moulton the day after Gillespie escaped and hasn’t been seen since.

Sheriff’s officials have said the teen has ties to Gillespie, but they haven’t explained further and the circumstances of her disappearance are unclear.

Gillespie pleaded guilty to second-degree rape in 2009, and he has multiple other arrests that led to a jail term. He previously wrote a judge proclaiming his innocence.

