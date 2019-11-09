Coroner IDs gunman killed outside Kentucky supermarket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials in Kentucky have identified a man who authorities say was killed in a shootout with…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials in Kentucky have identified a man who authorities say was killed in a shootout with police outside a Louisville supermarket.

According to news outlets, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Saturday identified the man as 32-year-old Shelby Gazaway of Louisville.

Louisville Police Maj. Jamey Schwab says Gazaway fought with another person in the store on Thursday night, pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the ceiling. Schwab says Gazaway exited the store and fired at arriving officers, who then returned fire.

Gazaway died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The two officers involved in the shooting are on administrative reassignment while the incident is investigated.

