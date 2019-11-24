NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 24, 2019, 10:00 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.