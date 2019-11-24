Home » National News » Billionaire and former New…

Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid

The Associated Press

November 24, 2019, 10:00 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up