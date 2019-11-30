Home » National News » Authorities: 9 people killed,…

Authorities: 9 people killed, 3 injured after plane crashes in South Dakota

The Associated Press

November 30, 2019, 9:51 PM

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (AP) — Authorities: 9 people killed, 3 injured after plane crashes in South Dakota.

