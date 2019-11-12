Home » National News » Apparent meteor flashes across…

Apparent meteor flashes across night sky in St. Louis area

The Associated Press

November 12, 2019, 9:53 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An apparent meteor has brightened the night sky over St. Louis.

The National Weather Service posted a video of the flashing light streaking across the area Monday night with homes in the background. It was captured by a volunteer storm spotter in the suburb of O’Fallon.

Other videos posted on social media showed the Gateway Arch in the background. KSDK-TV Meteorologist Scott Connell says the odds of finding part of the apparent meteor are slim, because it most likely burned up completely.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up