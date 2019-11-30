Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:34 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 30, 2019, 12:00 AM

Fiat Chrysler, auto union reach tentative deal on contract

California high school competes for title after deadly fire

Powerful storm pushes into Midwest with heavy snow and winds

Authorities: 9 killed, 3 injured in South Dakota plane crash

Authorities: 2 kids dead, 1 missing after truck swept away

Lawsuit wave expected as New Jersey eases sex abuse limits

Mississippi fire department roiled by noose in locker

In ride-hail boom, livery cabs feel squeezed and forgotten

Head start on holiday deals tempers Black Friday frenzy

Fears about worker shootings prompt new business tactics

