Former Los Angeles police chief named interim in Chicago
Complaint: ‘Jane Doe’ beaten, burned, discarded in Wisconsin
US officials identify ‘strong culprit’ in vaping illnesses
Police: Dad, daughter kidnapped woman, dumped her in desert
House impeachment inquiry becomes teachable moment across US
Oklahoma woman imprisoned in failure-to-protect case is free
Paradise community gathers on anniversary of Camp Fire
OJ Simpson sues Las Vegas casino, contends he was defamed
Officials: Chemical mixture applied by a second employee
Mercury putting on rare show Monday, parading across the sun
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.