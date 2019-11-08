Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 8:16 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 8, 2019, 12:00 AM

Former Los Angeles police chief named interim in Chicago

Complaint: ‘Jane Doe’ beaten, burned, discarded in Wisconsin

US officials identify ‘strong culprit’ in vaping illnesses

Police: Dad, daughter kidnapped woman, dumped her in desert

House impeachment inquiry becomes teachable moment across US

Oklahoma woman imprisoned in failure-to-protect case is free

Paradise community gathers on anniversary of Camp Fire

OJ Simpson sues Las Vegas casino, contends he was defamed

Officials: Chemical mixture applied by a second employee

Mercury putting on rare show Monday, parading across the sun

