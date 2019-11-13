AP Top U.S. News at 11:29 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Arctic blast spreads shivers from Maine to Deep South Georgia prepares to execute man for store clerk’s killing Greta Thunberg…

Arctic blast spreads shivers from Maine to Deep South Georgia prepares to execute man for store clerk’s killing Greta Thunberg hitches low-carbon ride across Atlantic UF students threaten impeachment for Trump Jr.’s visit Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward Senate Democrats assail Trump’s $16B bailout for farmers Former YouTuber accused of abusing adopted kids has died Woman who spoke at Epstein’s bail hearing sues his estate California sued again for requiring women on company boards Court rules against warrantless searches of phones, laptops Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.