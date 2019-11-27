Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:28 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 27, 2019, 12:00 AM

Winter storm threatens to scramble Thanksgiving travel plans

Wind could ground big balloons at NYC’s Thanksgiving parade

3 hurt at Texas chemical plant hit by 2 massive explosions

Wynn Resorts settles with pension funds over sex allegations

No more menthol cigarettes: New ban on tobacco, vape flavors

Report: US lacked technology to track separated families

Utah hearing for Hawaii suspect in extreme cyberstalking

Navy cancels review for SEALs after firing of Navy secretary

Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for brain bleed

Sheriff: Marine deserter captured at Virginia murder scene

