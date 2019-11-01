Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:41 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

November 1, 2019, 12:00 AM

The Latest: Teachers pleased, relieved strike is over

Not out of woods yet, but winds driving California fires die

Fires, smoke disrupt Halloween fun for many California kids

AP-NORC poll: Most Americans dislike twice-a-year time flops

Seniors at California complex ‘abandoned’ during blackout

Chicago teachers strike ends after 11 days without school

Pink or blue? Some gender reveal parties take dangerous turn

Trick-or-treater, 7, critically injured in Chicago shooting

The pressure is now on Facebook to ban political ads, too

Report: Trump surveyed donors on freeing Blagojevich

