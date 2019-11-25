AP Top U.S. News at 8:36 p.m. EST

April trial date set for guards charged in Epstein death
Justices reject call for new trial in ‘Serial’ podcast case
Failing ice cellars signal changes in Alaska whaling towns
No easy mark: Female bodybuilder, 82, clobbers intruder
Stop! Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs
California man tells court he served as agent for China
Jerome meets Jasmine: Fed chief observes economic struggles
3 Maryland men exonerated after 36 years in prison
Paging Dr. Robot: Artificial intelligence moves into care
Chinese woman sentenced to 8 months for Mar-a-Lago trespass
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.