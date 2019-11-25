Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 8:36 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 25, 2019, 12:00 AM

April trial date set for guards charged in Epstein death

Justices reject call for new trial in ‘Serial’ podcast case

Failing ice cellars signal changes in Alaska whaling towns

No easy mark: Female bodybuilder, 82, clobbers intruder

Stop! Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs

California man tells court he served as agent for China

Jerome meets Jasmine: Fed chief observes economic struggles

3 Maryland men exonerated after 36 years in prison

Paging Dr. Robot: Artificial intelligence moves into care

Chinese woman sentenced to 8 months for Mar-a-Lago trespass

