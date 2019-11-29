AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EST

Powerful storm interrupts nation’s busiest travel weekend Head start on holiday deals tempers Black Friday frenzy Fears about worker shootings…

Powerful storm interrupts nation’s busiest travel weekend

Head start on holiday deals tempers Black Friday frenzy

Fears about worker shootings prompt new business tactics

US says cryptocurrency expert violated NKorea sanctions

Video app TikTok unblocks teen who posted on China’s Muslims

Agency cited sprinkler need months before high-rise fire

Families in US enclave in north Mexico hold sad Thanksgiving

10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio wildlife park

PG&E says blackouts limited fires despite 1 likely failure

After wind scare, balloons fly in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.