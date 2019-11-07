Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:17 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 7, 2019, 12:00 AM

2 escaped murder suspects arrested at US-Mexico border

US: Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on critics

Las Vegas law makes sleeping on downtown streets illegal

Migrants live in fear at Mexico-US border as violence flares

Prosecutors charge man with hate crime in acid attack

Bevin seeks vote recanvass while Beshear starts transition

Texas cop who shot woman was critiqued for ‘tunnel vision’

Acting UAW head says he’ll clean up corruption found by feds

California justices skeptical of requiring Trump tax returns

Safety questions still swirl in Paradise year after wildfire

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up