AP Top U.S. News at 11:44 p.m. EST

Police: Home in California backyard shooting was targeted Police chief: 3 people killed in Oklahoma Walmart shooting Criminal charges expected…

Police: Home in California backyard shooting was targeted

Police chief: 3 people killed in Oklahoma Walmart shooting

Criminal charges expected this week against Epstein guards

South Dakota’s governor defends ‘Meth. We’re on it’ campaign

PG&E boss says it wasn’t fully ready for California outages

New, old drugs may offer fresh ways to fight heart disease

Pennsylvania agrees to upgrade inmates’ death row conditions

Rancher gets life in prison in beating death of his fiancee

Long-running coal plant on Navajo Nation stops production

Illegal pot farms on public land create environmental hazard

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.