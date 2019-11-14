Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:35 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 14, 2019, 12:00 AM

Student opens fire in California high school, killing 2

California school shooting suspect described as quiet, smart

Huddled in locker room after shooting, team relied on texts

After 20 years, Washington tribe hopes to hunt whales again

Canadian accused in 1987 abduction gets prison time in US

Doctor accused of unnecessary surgeries held without bail

Charlottesville suit seeks to link online talk to violence

California faces fraught path out of wildfire, power crisis

Authorities find malnourished girl after online teacher tip

Teen SC school shooter gets life for killing 1st grader

