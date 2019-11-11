Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:16 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 11, 2019, 12:00 AM

AP: Thousands face life-threatening floods from aging dams

Still teaching at 95, Jimmy Carter draws devotees to church

New federal grant program allots $10M for dams in 26 states

Members of community attacked in Mexico doubt they’ll return

NRA turmoil creates rift among some big donors

Justices take up high-profile case over young immigrants

Hispanic immigrant in line to lead US Catholic bishops

For 30-somethings, stakes are high over future of DACA

Progressive lawyer Boudin wins San Francisco’s DA race

Man faces sexual assault charge after incident on a plane

