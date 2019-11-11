AP: Thousands face life-threatening floods from aging dams
Still teaching at 95, Jimmy Carter draws devotees to church
New federal grant program allots $10M for dams in 26 states
Members of community attacked in Mexico doubt they’ll return
NRA turmoil creates rift among some big donors
Justices take up high-profile case over young immigrants
Hispanic immigrant in line to lead US Catholic bishops
For 30-somethings, stakes are high over future of DACA
Progressive lawyer Boudin wins San Francisco’s DA race
Man faces sexual assault charge after incident on a plane
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.