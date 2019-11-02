Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

November 2, 2019, 12:00 AM

Utility re-energized power line before fire

In California blaze, Spanish-speaking immigrants find help

AP-NORC poll: More support than oppose impeachment probe

Juvenile charged with shooting Chicago trick-or-treater, 7

Nicaragua court convicts ex-student in New York killing

Halloween terror: 4 killed at Northern California party

Prosecutor reviewing Russia probe known for tenacity, ethics

Ex-officer gets 12 years in naked man’s fatal shooting

Storms kill 2, knock out power, downs trees on East Coast

New Mexico man gets life for killing family as teen

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up