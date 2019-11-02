AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Utility re-energized power line before fire In California blaze, Spanish-speaking immigrants find help AP-NORC poll: More support than oppose impeachment…

Utility re-energized power line before fire In California blaze, Spanish-speaking immigrants find help AP-NORC poll: More support than oppose impeachment probe Juvenile charged with shooting Chicago trick-or-treater, 7 Nicaragua court convicts ex-student in New York killing Halloween terror: 4 killed at Northern California party Prosecutor reviewing Russia probe known for tenacity, ethics Ex-officer gets 12 years in naked man’s fatal shooting Storms kill 2, knock out power, downs trees on East Coast New Mexico man gets life for killing family as teen Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.