AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EST

The Latest: Rispone: Disappointed at loss, but thankful too
Sandy Hook lawsuit could force Remington to open books
Parents, 3 sons die in apparent murder-suicide in San Diego
Chicago teachers approve contract deal that ended strike
Alleged gunman, victim among 6 charged after game shooting
Oklahoma judge reduces J&J order in opioid lawsuit by $107M
Florida judge draws town’s wrath over school violence case
Democrats hold on to Louisiana governor’s seat despite Trump
Big study casts doubt on need for many heart procedures
Football brings some peace to Sioux family after suicide
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.