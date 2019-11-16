Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 16, 2019, 12:00 AM

The Latest: Rispone: Disappointed at loss, but thankful too

Sandy Hook lawsuit could force Remington to open books

Parents, 3 sons die in apparent murder-suicide in San Diego

Chicago teachers approve contract deal that ended strike

Alleged gunman, victim among 6 charged after game shooting

Oklahoma judge reduces J&J order in opioid lawsuit by $107M

Florida judge draws town’s wrath over school violence case

Democrats hold on to Louisiana governor’s seat despite Trump

Big study casts doubt on need for many heart procedures

Football brings some peace to Sioux family after suicide

