AP Top U.S. News at 12:06 a.m. EST

US growth of Islam creates need for religious scholars
More than 450 Oklahoma inmates walking out of prison doors
Black man who led neo-Nazi group dies amid bid to destroy it
Suspects in slayings slip into walls to flee California jail
Bringing the world’s buried wetlands back from the dead
FBI: Man who spoke of hating Jews held in temple bomb plot
Ex-NFL player Winslow Jr takes plea deal before rape retrial
Family says suspect in acid attack is veteran, suffered PTSD
California cannabis group wants tighter vaping-safety rules
NYPD commissioner’s exit: ‘Right time’ after tense summer
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.