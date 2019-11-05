AP Top U.S. News at 12:06 a.m. EST The Associated Press

US growth of Islam creates need for religious scholars More than 450 Oklahoma inmates walking out of prison doors Black…

US growth of Islam creates need for religious scholars More than 450 Oklahoma inmates walking out of prison doors Black man who led neo-Nazi group dies amid bid to destroy it Suspects in slayings slip into walls to flee California jail Bringing the world’s buried wetlands back from the dead FBI: Man who spoke of hating Jews held in temple bomb plot Ex-NFL player Winslow Jr takes plea deal before rape retrial Family says suspect in acid attack is veteran, suffered PTSD California cannabis group wants tighter vaping-safety rules NYPD commissioner’s exit: ‘Right time’ after tense summer Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.