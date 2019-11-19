Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:56 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 19, 2019, 12:00 AM

PG&E boss says it wasn’t fully ready for California outages

Ruling backs asylum seekers at border prior to policy shift

As Epstein died, guards allegedly shopped online and slept

Drive behind occupation of Alcatraz lingers 50 years later

For trans activists, recent setbacks temper long-term hopes

Letter shows psychologist broke rules with Iowa sex predator

New York joins states suing e-cigarette maker Juul

California puts brakes on fracking permits in oil crackdown

Shooting deaths rattle small, tight-knit US Hmong community

AMA calls for total ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up