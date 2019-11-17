Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:57 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 17, 2019, 12:00 AM

Sandy Hook lawsuit could force Remington to open books

Democrat Edwards wins reelection in conservative Louisiana

Thousands at vigil for victims of California school shooting

Illegal pot farms on public land create environmental hazard

Parents, 3 sons die in apparent murder-suicide in San Diego

Kanye West talks about serving God during visit with Osteen

Partisan divide seen in how local news should be propped up

Chicago teachers approve contract deal that ended strike

Alleged gunman, victim among 6 charged after game shooting

Oklahoma judge reduces J&J order in opioid lawsuit by $107M

