AP Top U.S. News at 9:29 p.m. EST

One-two punch of storms threatens Thanksgiving travel in US
Religious freedom law plays key role in migrant-aid case
How a small stretch of ocean stirred a conservation movement
More clues point to chemical compound in US vaping illnesses
April trial date set for guards charged in Epstein death
Texas inmate freed while innocence claims investigated
Justices reject call for new trial in ‘Serial’ podcast case
US judge bars Trump’s health insurance rule for immigrants
Man wanted in Utah ‘extreme stalking’ arrested in Hawaii
Chief: Officers ‘basically ambushed’ in South Texas shooting
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.