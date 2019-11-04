Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:05 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 4, 2019, 12:00 AM

All evacuations lifted for Southern California wildfire

Airbnb bans ‘party houses’ after California shooting kills 5

US judge blocks Trump’s health insurance rule for immigrants

Immigration looms over contested Minnesota school referendum

McDonald’s CEO pushed out after relationship with employee

Flames, gear and risks of photographing California wildfires

Dow says no injuries from chemical plant blast in Louisiana

Illinois marijuana law aims to undo harm of war on the drug

Coal plant on tribal land to close after powering US West

AP-NORC poll: More support than oppose impeachment probe

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up