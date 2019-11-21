Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:50 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 21, 2019, 12:00 AM

Pennsylvanians to get more time on sex abuse charges, suits

Massachusetts OKs ban on flavored vaping, tobacco products

Chief: Suspect in officer’s slaying ‘very target specific’

Vape debate: Are e-cigarettes wiping out teen smoking?

Police: Woman stabbed another in belief she was wearing fur

Military: 2 airmen killed in crash during Oklahoma training

5 arrested at rally against Ann Coulter speech in Berkeley

Baltimore ex-mayor enters guilty pleas in fraud case

California court invalidates law requiring Trump tax returns

Governor vetoes bill outlawing abortions over Down syndrome

