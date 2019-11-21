AP Top U.S. News at 9:50 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Pennsylvanians to get more time on sex abuse charges, suits Massachusetts OKs ban on flavored vaping, tobacco products Chief: Suspect…

Pennsylvanians to get more time on sex abuse charges, suits Massachusetts OKs ban on flavored vaping, tobacco products Chief: Suspect in officer’s slaying ‘very target specific’ Vape debate: Are e-cigarettes wiping out teen smoking? Police: Woman stabbed another in belief she was wearing fur Military: 2 airmen killed in crash during Oklahoma training 5 arrested at rally against Ann Coulter speech in Berkeley Baltimore ex-mayor enters guilty pleas in fraud case California court invalidates law requiring Trump tax returns Governor vetoes bill outlawing abortions over Down syndrome Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.