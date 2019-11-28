Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 28, 2019, 12:00 AM

After wind scare, balloons fly in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

Thanksgiving brings brief respite from worst of snow, winds

Handful of schools offer refugee kids a safe place to learn

WTO protests in Seattle 2 decades ago have lasting impact

Somalia burial planned for Minnesota high-rise fire victim

10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio wildlife park

Fire continues at Texas plant; 50K under evacuation order

Wynn Resorts settles with pension funds over sex allegations

Video app TikTok unblocks teen who posted on China’s Muslims

No more menthol cigarettes: New ban on tobacco, vape flavors

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up