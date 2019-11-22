Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:15 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 22, 2019, 12:00 AM

Jerry Sandusky resentenced to 30 to 60 years, same as before

Syracuse U, shaken by racism, welcomes the holiday break

Woman charged in boyfriend’s suicide pleads not guilty

‘Ghost guns’ are untraceable, easy to make, more prevalent

Boy Scouts mortgage vast New Mexico ranch as collateral

Massachusetts OKs ban on flavored vaping, tobacco products

Alabama jury convicts officer of manslaughter in shooting

Ex-San Diego sheriff’s captain arrested in gun sales

Ex-CIA officer gets 19 years in China spy conspiracy

Students arrested for separate threats at 2 LA-area schools

