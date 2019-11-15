AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EST

California school shooter dies with motive a mystery Oklahoma judge reduces J&J order in opioid lawsuit by $107M Prince Andrew…

California school shooter dies with motive a mystery

Oklahoma judge reduces J&J order in opioid lawsuit by $107M

Prince Andrew again denies having sex with Epstein victim

Measure introduced in Ohio would ban abortion outright

Man, juvenile shot at New Jersey high school football game

Texas appeals court blocks inmate Rodney Reed’s execution

Mormon leader: We didn’t leave Boy Scouts, they left us

Real estate heiress who posted $35M bail acquitted of murder

Parole rejected for Charles Manson follower after 50 years

Man convicted in 3 deaths; bodies were burned in pig roaster

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.