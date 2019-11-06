Home » National News » AP Sources: Former Attorney…

AP Sources: Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to announce Alabama Senate bid on Thursday

The Associated Press

November 6, 2019, 5:20 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP Sources: Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to announce Alabama Senate bid on Thursday.

