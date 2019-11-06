WASHINGTON (AP) — AP Sources: Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to announce Alabama Senate bid on Thursday.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 6, 2019, 5:20 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP Sources: Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to announce Alabama Senate bid on Thursday.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.