Home » National News » Albania’s Defense Ministry reports…

Albania’s Defense Ministry reports death toll from early morning earthquake rises to 6

The Associated Press

November 26, 2019, 2:23 AM

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Defense Ministry reports death toll from early morning earthquake rises to 6.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up