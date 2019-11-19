A Chicago woman accused in cut-from-womb case gives birth

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman charged in the death of a mother and the child cut from her womb…

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman charged in the death of a mother and the child cut from her womb has given birth.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Department revealed Tuesday that 25-year-old Desiree Figueroa was taken from jail to give birth on Nov. 1 at Stroger Hospital.

She is now back in Cook County Jail. She had been there since May.

Authorities provided no further information. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has refused to comment.

Figueroa and her mother, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, are accused of luring 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to Clarisa Figueroa’s home, then strangling her and cutting the baby from her womb. Clarisa Figueroa then went to a hospital with the brain-damaged newborn, claiming the baby boy as her own. The baby died weeks later.

